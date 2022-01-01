NEWS Aitch’s 'Close To Home' becomes the first NFT project to enter the UK Official Albums Chart Newsdesk Share with :





The most-streamed record of the week comes courtesy of Mancunian rapper Aitch who not only achieves his highest-peaking project yet on the Official Albums Chart, with debut studio album Close To Home debuting at Number 2, he also claims a chart first.



Aitch’s Close To Home becomes the first album to chart on the UK Official Albums Chart to include NFT technology, setting an exciting precedent for future artists to follow.



Aitch fans can select a unique NFT collectible artwork bundled with a physical copy of the album. This historic moment follows just a matter of months after The Amazons’ forthcoming album was announced as the first ever release containing NFT content to be approved eligibility for the UK Official Albums Chart – that record is set to be released next month.

