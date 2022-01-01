NEWS Randy Newman’s 'You’ve Got a Friend in Me' voted favourite Animated Movie Song Newsdesk Share with :





Toy Story’s - You’ve Got a Friend in Me, is today revealed as the number one from Radio 2’s Ultimate Animated Movie Song Countdown as voted for by Radio 2 listeners. The Top 50 will feature in a special countdown show, hosted by OJ Borg. The show will air later today from 2-5pm on BBC Radio 2. The listener vote was launched in July to mark an amazing 50 years of classic, feel-good, animated movie songs.



In the programme, OJ will be joined by many of the contributors from the top songs, including Adassa, who plays Dolores Madrigal in Encanto, talking about We Don't Talk About Bruno, Lebo M, who features in The Lion Kings’ Circle of Life and Peter Gabriel, co-writer and performer of Down To Earth from Wall-E, and OJ speaks to some of the listeners who voted. He also delves into the archive to hear from the stars who feature or created these family favourite songs, including Elton John, Idina Menzel, Dwayne Johnson, Angela Lansbury, Randy Newman, Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake and Lin Manuel-Miranda. OJ reveals the stories behind these much loved animation anthems, finding out what makes them so special and much loved.



Released in 1995 and written by Randy Newman, You’ve Got a Friend in Me, is the theme tune to the Disney/Pixar film Toy Story. The song was nominated for an Academy Award plus a Golden Globe for Best Original Song and has featured in the sequel Toy Story films. You’ve Got a Friend in Me has been covered various times by many famous names including George Jones, Michael Bublé and Rex Orange County.



OJ Borg says: “It’s blown my mind that something that started as an argument between me and my eight-year-old daughter about what was the best song in our favourite animated film, is now a full on Radio 2 vote. And the reason we were having the argument is that so many songs from these animated films are just so good. Catchy, emotional, funny, heart-breaking - and it’s going to be such fun counting down what is the best song from an animated film of the last 50 years, resplendent with interviews and memories from those that made them and of all of us who love them.”



Actor John Morris, who played Andy in Toy Story says: “I'm thrilled the song won! For me, it connects to the core and heart of Toy Story and its message. It illustrates the close friendship between Andy and his toys. On another personal note, the song is meaningful to me as I sang it for Disney on Ice which was a very memorable highlight for me earlier in my career.”



Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, says: “It’s no surprise that Radio 2 listeners have voted You’ve Got a Friend in Me as their favourite song from an animated film, it’s a classic feel-good song with a message that speaks to all of us. I hope the Radio 2 listeners enjoy three hours singing along to these brilliant family favourite songs which hold a special place in our hearts.”



James King, Radio 2 Movie Critic, says: “What a great winner! ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’ was such an instant earworm right from the first Toy Story film, it’s hard to believe that there was ever a time before we all knew it. There are no better movies about friendship than the Toy Story franchise and what Randy Newman did with this song - complete with inspiring lyrics and captivating melody - was get right to the heart of the matter. It’s two minutes of animated movie song perfection.”y



The Top 50 in results order:

You’ve Got a Friend in Me – Randy Newman (Toy Story, 1995)

Circle Of Life – Carmen Twillie / Lebo M (The Lion King, 1994)

You’re Welcome – Dwayne Johnson (Moana, 2016)

Let It Go – Idina Menzel (Frozen, 2013)

Can You Feel The Love Tonight – Elton John (The Lion King, 1994)

We Don’t Talk About Bruno - Adassa Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Rhenzy Feliz, Carolina Gaitán, Diane Guerrero & cast of Encanto (Encanto, 2021)

I'll Make a Man Out of You - Donny Osmond (Mulan, 1998)

Beauty and the Beast - Angela Lansbury (Beauty And The Beast, 1991)

Hakuna Matata - Nathan Lane/Ernie Sabella/Jason Weaver/Joseph Williams (The Lion King, 1994)

Happy - Pharrell Williams (Despicable Me 2, 2013)

A Whole New World - Brad Kane / Lea Salonga (Aladdin, 1992)

How Far I'll Go - Auliʻi Cravalho (Moana, 2016)

Friend Like Me - Robin Williams (Aladdin, 1992)

Be Our Guest - Angela Lansbury / Jerry Orbach (Beauty And The Beast, 1991)

Under the Sea - Samuel E. Wright (The Little Mermaid, 1989)

Colours Of The Wind - Judy Kuhn (Pocahontas, 1995)

When She Loved Me - Sarah McLachlan (Toy Story 2, 1999)

What's This? - Danny Elfman (The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993)

Part of Your World - Jodi Benson (The Little Mermaid, 1989)

When You Believe - Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston (The Prince of Egypt, 1998)

Everything Is Awesome - Tegan and Sara ft. The Lonely Island (The Lego Movie, 2014)

Can't Stop the Feeling - Justin Timberlake (Trolls, 2016)

Zero To Hero - Sound Of Blackness (Hercules, 1997)

Prince Ali - Robin Williams (Aladdin, 1992)

Shiny - Jemaine Clement (Moana, 2016)

Remember Me - Benjamin Bratt (Coco, 2017)

Go The Distance - Roger Bart (Hercules, 1997)

Down To Earth - Peter Gabriel (Wall-E, 2008)

Into The Unknown - Idina Menzel (Frozen 2, 2019)

Immortals - Fall Out Boy (Big Hero 6, 2014)

Try Everything - Shakira (Zootropolis, 2016)

Reflection - Lea Salonga (Mulan, 1998)

When Will My Life Begin - Mandy Moore (Tangled, 2010)

Kiss The Girl - Samuel E. Wright (The Little Mermaid, 1989)

Why Should I Worry - Billy Joel (Oliver & Company, 1988)

Lava - James Ford Murphy / Kuana Torres Kahele / Nāpua Greig (Inside Out, 2015)

Almost There - Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog, 2009

Belle - Paige O'Hara / Richard White (Beauty And The Beast, 1991)

Lost In The Woods - Jonathan Groff (Frozen 2, 2019)

Where No One Goes - Jonsi (How to Train Your Dragon 2, 2014)

Do You Want to Build a Snowman? - Kristen Bell, Agatha Lee Monn, and Katie Lopez (Frozen, 2013)

A Girl Worth Fighting For - Harvey Fierstein, Matthew Wilder, Jerry Tondo & Lea Salonga (Mulan, 1998)

If I Didn't Have You - Billy Crystal and John Goodman (Monsters, Inc, 2001)

Mother Knows Best - Donna Murphy (Tangled, 2010)

Just Around the Riverbend - Judy Kuhn (Pocahontas, 1995)

Learn Me Right - Birdy / Mumford & Sons (Brave, 2012)

Rainbow - Sia (My Little Pony: The Movie, 2017)

Someday Out Of The Blue - Elton John (The Road to El Dorado, 2000)

They'll Soon Discover - The Shins (The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, 2004)

Sun Do Shine - Jerry Williams and The Boppers (Rock-a- Doodle, 1991)



All of Radio 2’s shows are also available on BBC Sounds live and for 30 days post-transmission so listeners can access which shows they want, when they want, and wherever they are.

