Jax Jones: 'Uplifting house music is my favourite kind of music'

DJ, songwriter and producer, Jax Jones is the latest artist to perform on Apple Music's Home Session series. In his exclusive session, Jax Jones performs an original version of Carly Simon’s ‘You’re So Vain’ and his own ‘Lonely Heart’, a single written and produced in collaboration with Martin Solveig under their joint venture Europa.



On his Apple Music Home Session version of ‘Lonely Heart’, Jax Jones says: “I immediately knew that I wanted to do Lonely Heart. It’s my latest single with my friend Martin Solveig as part of our Europa project, and has the brilliant Gracey on vocals. The original is obviously quite a melancholic, tech house influenced track. I wanted to see if a new production could change the tone of the record and thus the delivery of the message.”



On his cover of “You’re so Vain” by Carly Simon: “As for You’re So Vain, it’s one of my favourite examples of songwriting. Carly Simon’s word play is genius and the melodies are so catchy. The original has got such a good groove to it thanks to its distinct baseline that I thought it’s just waiting to be reimagined into a house record. Uplifting house music is my favourite kind of music. I think a lot of people have an affinity towards it and I think we all have memories soundtracked by it. My spin was to reimagine Lonely Heart and You’re So Vain into that uplifting and fun sonic that everyone enjoys.”



On what’s coming up in the next year: “Live music being back in full swing has been such a highlight. I’m looking forward to continuing the festival circuit and meeting my fans. I’ve got my residency at Pacha Ibiza to finish as well as a show at Ushuaia. I’m really excited for both of those. Other than that, I’m looking forward to sharing the new music I’ve been cooking up for you all, as well as sharing the new heat from my fellow DJs on House Work Radio.”



Apple Music's Home Session series started during the first lockdown in early 2020 and previous artists to take part include Faithless, Blossoms, Wet Leg, Romy, Sigrid, Griff, Mabel, Craig David, FLO, slowthai, and more.



Apple Music Home Session: Jax Jones is now live, listen in full on Apple Music.