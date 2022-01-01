Engelbert Humperdinck's favourite tunes 'remind him of more carefree times'

Engelbert Humperdinck's favourite tunes remind him of a "more carefree" time in his life.

The 86-year-old singer - who has a new single called 'My First, My Last, My Everything' - believes that a memorable tune can have a transformational impact.

He told BANG Showbiz: "This first single from the new album we’re recording at the moment is a song that we all loved back in the day, is 'My First, My Last, My Everything'.

"It was such a smash because of the incredible Barry White vocals and the driving arrangement. You couldn’t sit still or not sing it. I think it’s a great choice for a country feel and when I saw the line dancing in action at the filming of the video, I couldn’t help but get caught up in the atmosphere.

"I had a blast at The Cowboy Palace Saloon.

"I may need to go back for a few refreshers on the steps sometime ... because I don’t want to just be the singer!"

Engelbert also admits that a good song can take him back to a time when people were more "social".

The veteran music star - who released his debut album in 1967 - said: "A great song can also sometimes circle back, bring back good memories and reignite our love for a kinder, gentler and more carefree time in our lives, where people were more in person social … dance halls, skating rinks and just singing together in a pub on a bus … the football crowds have always carried that tradition on."