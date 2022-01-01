Noah Cyrus releases song inspired by her parents' divorce

Noah Cyrus has released a song inspired by the divorce of her parents.



The 22-year-old singer is the daughter of 'Achy Breaky Heart' hitmaker Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, and his former wife Tish, 55, - who filed for divorce in April 2022 after 28 years of marriage - and teamed up with Death Cab for Cutie star Benjamin Gibbard to pen the track 'Every Beginning Ends.'



She said: "That was such a surreal experience. I've always been such a huge fan, so it was pretty daunting to get in the room with him, but once we got to work it all came very naturally. We talked about past relationships, failed relationships, our parents' relationships and relationships that have lasted forever. He told me his dad has a saying: 'You have to wake up and choose to love someone every day,' and it sparked this conversational song about the twilight of a relationship and the reluctance to admit that something has run its course.



The GRAMMY Award nominee - who is the younger sister of pop superstar Miley Cyrus, 29, as well as Brandi, 35, Trace, 33, Braison, 28, and - explained that she could "relate" to her co-writer's words and that the song gave her more "understanding" of her parents' divorce.



She told ETOnline: "I relate to that in many ways, not only with me, but also just with my parents' relationship. Writing about that gave me more understanding."



Meanwhile, Billy Ray - who tied the knot with Tish back in 1993 and initially filed for divorce in 2010 while Tish filed for divorce in 2013 but the pair ultimately reconciled - insisted back in April 2022 after a third filing was announced that they will "always be a family" and the decision to separate was "not taken lightly."



A representative said at the time: "We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important. With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus."



'Every Beginning Ends' is available to stream now.