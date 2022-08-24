NEWS Pavarotti honoured with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Newsdesk Share with :





The laying ceremony at 7065 Hollywood Boulevard took place on 24 August 2022 and attendees included his daughter Cristina Pavarotti, granddaughter Caterina and conductor James Conlon.



“It is a tremendous honor to represent my father on this momentous occasion. I wish I could express how much I’d love for him to be here. If I just think back to him, to all he achieved, at the trails he blazed, and at the many emotions given and received, I still feel dizzy. On behalf of myself, my sisters Lorenza, Giuliana, Alice, on behalf of Nicoletta Mantovani and of my daughter Caterina, who’s here with me today, thank you”. These are the words of Cristina Pavarotti in front of the star just placed on the Hollywood's Walk of Fame that bears the name of her father, great Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti, who died in 2007 at the age of 71.



Also present at the laying ceremony at 7065 Hollywood Boulevard to pay homage to the tenor was the Musical Director of the Los Angeles Opera, the American conductor James Conlon, who enjoyed a long professional and personal relationship with the artist and recalled that “His super stardom extended through the globe, far beyond the confines of the opera house. On his way to becoming an internationally recognized personality, he stepped out of the box in a pioneering way”.



On this occasion, the City of Los Angeles and Councilmember Joe Buscaino - LA 15th Council District presented the prestigious official recognition "City Resolution", celebrating the memory of Luciano Pavarotti for his artistic, philanthropic and humanitarian merits.



Throughout his incredible artistic career, which saw him walk the world’s stages for 43 years, Luciano Pavarotti, through his voice and his art, helped people discover and love opera by connecting it to a large and transversal audience. He received innumerable recognitions as well as national and international awards, most notably Knight of the Grand Cross of the Italian Republic. For his great dedication to humanitarian causes, the tenor has been granted – to name just a few – the International Red Cross Award for Service to Humanity, the Nansen Refugee Award and he was named “United Nations Messenger of Peace”.



This Star once again underlines the international value of Italian opera, which has been nominated to enter, in 2023, in the list of the UNESCO - protected Intangible Cultural Heritage.