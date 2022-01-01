Doja Cat hasn't vaped for 70 days.

The Kiss Me More hitmaker, real name Amala Dlamini, filmed an Instagram Live on Wednesday in which she marked reaching the milestone.

"I quit vaping. It's day 70 of no vape. Are you proud of me? Day f**king 70. No vaping," she declared while painting a picture.

However, Doja confessed that the process hasn't been without its challenges.

"I would love to have a smoke. In the name of love, I would love to have a f**king smoke," the 26-year-old continued. "Motherf**ker. I'm going to peel my f**ing skin off."

Back in May, Doja was forced to cancel several concerts as a result of tonsil surgery.

As a result of the operation, the star decided to give up her vaping habit.