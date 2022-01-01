NEWS Eminem and Snoop Dogg to perform at VMAs Newsdesk Share with :





Global rap icons Eminem and Snoop Dogg will transform the “VMAs” stage for a first of its kind performance of “From the D 2 The LBC” inspired by the world of the Otherside metaverse.



The 2022 “VMAs” air on MTV UK on Monday 29th August, 10:30PM BST.



Eminem and Snoop Dogg are up for “Best Hip Hop” with “From The D 2 The LBC,” the first collaboration between the hip hop megastars in over 20 years.



Eminem will perform for the first time in 12 years, last performing “Not Afraid” and “Love the Way You Lie” in 2010. The 60x nominated superstar is the second most nominated artist in “VMAs” history, trailing only Madonna with 69. He has won 13x, making him one of the top 5 artists with the most wins. He recently released his second greatest hits album, “Curtain Call 2”.



Snoop Dogg will perform for the first time on the “VMAs” stage in 17 years, last performing with Diddy and the Notorious B.I.G. in 2005. The 13x nominee has won 3x including his first year nominated for “Best Rap Video” (1994) with “Doggy Dogg World.”



