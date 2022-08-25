NEWS Rita Wilson unveils starry new duets album Newsdesk Share with :





Rita Wilson has unveiled her star-studded duets album 'Rita Wilson Now and Forever: Duets'.



The Hollywood actress and singer has paid homage to 70s classics with Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson, Jackson Browne, Tim McGraw, Elvis Costello, Keith Urban, Leslie Odom Jr, Josh Groban, Vince Gill and Jimmie Allen.



Today (25.08.22), the 'Sleepless in Seattle' star has shared 'Let It Be Me' with Jackson Browne, a song the late King of Rock and Roll, Elvis, covered in the 70s.



The latest single from the upcoming collection - which is due out on September 27 - follows the release of Rita and Josh Groban's version of Fleetwood Mac's 'Songbird'.



In a statement, the 65-year-old star said: "I wanted to honour where I came from with songs from the Seventies.



"It was really about showing enormous appreciation for the songwriting of that period—how these songs are still relevant even though they're fifty years old.



"This album is really a continuation of sharing who I am musically, and what it is that I want to say."



The 'It's Complicated' star approached producer Matt Rollings amid the COVID-19 lockdown to work on the project, which she had wanted to do for some time.



She added: "And that's exactly what happened.



"It all fell together incredibly smoothly."



Country legend Willie Nelson joins Rita on a cut of Paul Simon's 'Slip Slidin' Away', Smokey Robinson appears on a cover of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway's 'Where is the Love', while Elvis Costello jumped on a duet of Bruce Springsteen's 'Fire'.



Rita's last studio album was 2019's 'Halfway to Home'.



'Rita Wilson Now and Forever: Duets' track-listing:

'Crazy Love' with Keith Urban

'Where Is The Love?' with Smokey Robinson

'Slip Slidin' Away' with Willie Nelson

'Let It Be Me' with Jackson Browne

'Massachusetts' with Leslie Odom Jr.

'Fire' with Elvis Costello

'If' with Tim McGraw

'I'll Be There' with Jimmie Allen

'Without You' with Vince Gill

'Songbird' with Josh Groban