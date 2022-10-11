Ed Sheeran to play intimate gig for Will Young's mental health awareness event

Ed Sheeran is set to play an intimate gig at London's Union Chapel as part of Will Young's Wellstock x 'For One Night Only' event.



The global megastar will perform for just 400 lucky fans at the special venue on October 11, with a prize draw being held to win tickets to see the 'Bad Habits' hitmaker in action.



Money raised from the tickets will go to Shout, "the UK's first and only free, 24/7, confidential mental health text support service, powered by Mental Health Innovations."



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - who are committed to improving mental health and wellbeing - are supporters of the digital mental health charity.



Ed, who will play an acoustic set, said: "I am excited to announce that I have teamed up with For One Night Only for this very special one-off concert. It's the first in a series of events they'll be creating and will be a brilliant night in an intimate and special venue.



"For One Night Only is holding the event in partnership with Will Young and his "Wellstock" initiative and it will help to raise funds for the mental health service Shout, who are doing important work by providing free, 24/7 text support to thousands of people every day.



"The conversation around mental health is such an important one. We all have mental health, we all need to talk about it and there is also a need to have places to go when we are struggling. You have the chance of joining me in London on October 11th 2022 by entering the charity prize draw at foronenightonly.org and you can support Shout by making a £10 donation.



"It's For One Night Only and no tickets will be on sale for the event. Hope to see you there. Ed."



Organiser Will said: "Wellstock has been an idea of mine for a long time. The aims are to use events to bring mental health awareness to the fore whilst also looking at fundraising and with an overview of acceptance, validation and blowing away the shame that can attach itself to feeling anything other than happiness.



"We are thrilled to align with the charity Shout and For One Night Only to create our first unique event with Ed Sheeran with more to come next year. Ed's event is going to be super special with more news to come very soon.



"Always know you are not alone, you are seen, you are heard and you are validated."



Victoria Hornby, CEO, Mental Health Innovations, which powers Shout, added: "We are very proud to be a part of For One Night Only, a groundbreaking fundraising and awareness campaign for mental health. Every day, Shout takes 2,000 conversations with children, young people and adults across the UK who are struggling to cope with stress, anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts and much more. Every donation will help us take more conversations that could save lives.



"With the incredible support of Will Young and Ed Sheeran, two of Britain's most loved musicians, we can let more people across the nation know that we're here for them, 24/7, whatever they're going through."



For a chance to win two tickets in the charity prize draw to attend For One Night Only presents Ed Sheeran, text ED to 84903 (texts will be charged at your standard network rate) or visit foronenightonly.org to enter online or by post. 300 pairs of tickets are available.