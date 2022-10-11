NEWS Ed Sheeran to play Union Chapel charity event Newsdesk Share with :





One of the biggest music artists in the world, Ed Sheeran, will kick off the newly created Wellstock x ‘For One Night Only’ event series, a new fundraising initiative designed to create extraordinary experiences that money cannot buy - instead, fans enter a charity prize draw for a chance to be there.



The first event, which will take place on Tuesday 11th October, will support Shout, the UK’s first and only free, 24/7, confidential mental health text support service, powered by Mental Health Innovations - a digital mental health charity founded with the support of The Royal Foundation of The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge.



The launch of the series will see Ed Sheeran deliver his first ever performance at London’s Union Chapel on Tuesday 11 October 2022. The multi-award winning singer-songwriter will perform an acoustic set in front of an audience of just hundreds of people, who will have entered a prize draw to get in.



Despite the extraordinary demand for Ed's gigs, with millions of tickets sold for his latest tour and many venues around the world selling out in a matter of minutes, there will be no tickets on sale for this event or any future For One Night Only events. Rather, the only chance of getting in is by entering a charity prize draw with entrants making a voluntary donation of £10 to the For One Night Only Fund that will be donated to Shout. The money raised will enable the service to continue to provide life-saving support to more people in distress. All those who donate but are unsuccessful in securing a ticket will receive an exclusive video from the event.



For a chance to win two tickets in the charity prize draw to attend For One Night Only presents Ed Sheeran, text ED to 84903 (texts will be charged at your standard network rate) or visit foronenightonly.org to enter online or by post. 300 pairs of tickets are available.



The first For One Night Only event has been developed in collaboration with ‘Wellstock’, an initiative created by Will Young which is aiming to raise awareness and funds for a variety of mental health charities. Wellstock x For One Night Only has been created thanks to the kind support of Chase, Marks and Spencer and ASOS and thanks to these partners the money raised from the event will go to support Shout.



Ed Sheeran says:

“I am excited to announce that I have teamed up with For One Night Only for this very special one-off concert. It's the first in a series of events they’ll be creating and will be a brilliant night in an intimate and special venue.



“For One Night Only is holding the event in partnership with Will Young and his “Wellstock” initiative and it will help to raise funds for the mental health service Shout, who are doing important work by providing free, 24/7 text support to thousands of people every day.



“The conversation around mental health is such an important one. We all have mental health, we all need to talk about it and there is also a need to have places to go when we are struggling. You have the chance of joining me in London on October 11th 2022 by entering the charity prize draw at foronenightonly.org and you can support Shout by making a £10 donation.



“It’s For One Night Only and no tickets will be on sale for the event. Hope to see you there. Ed.”