Blur 'lining up huge comeback gig'

Blur are reportedly planning a major music comeback with a huge gig in London.

The Britpop legends are said to have been "privately masterminding" their return over the last year and they are hoping to schedule a massive concert at London's Wembley Stadium to celebrate 30 years since the release of their 1994 album 'Parklife'.

A source told The Sun: "Britpop fans will want to shout this from the rooftop – Blur are back. The lads have been talking about this for a while and now it is becoming a reality.

"Their plans are being kept closely guarded but there is a concert at Wembley which has been pencilled in which will coincide with the 30th anniversary of their second album 'Parklife'."

No more details have been revealed but the 30th anniversary of 'Parklife' would be celebrated in 2024.

The publication reports all four bandmembers - Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree - are "onboard" with the idea and they have been "clearing their schedules" to make sure their comeback can happen.

Blur have been on hiatus since 2015 when they toured following the release of their last album 'The Magic Whip'. Frontman Damon has been touring with his other band Gorillaz this year while guitarist Graham recently launched his new music project The WAEVE with The Pipettes star Rose Elinor Dougall.

Speaking to Metro last year, Damon insisted he wasn't ruling out a reunion. When asked if Blur are "dead and buried", he replied: "Not at all."

Damon went on: "I am just about to have a conversation with people about Blur and I would love to sing all those songs again. I miss the songs. I miss playing with Blur ... (It's) not something I would do just for the sake of it. There has to be a really good reason to do it all again and then I will wholeheartedly engage with it."