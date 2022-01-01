Demi Lovato is 'very happy' with new boyfriend Jute$

Demi Lovato has opened up about her new relationship with musician Jute$.



In an interview with Extra, the Cool for the Summer star revealed that the musician, real name Jordan Lutes, inspired many of the songs on her new album Holy Fvck.



"I am seeing someone right now and I'm very, very happy and I feel like that's what inspired so many of the love songs on the album," she gushed, before explaining how he inspired her music.



"It's just like, the way that it makes you feel and also that connection with someone that you have that you know is going to last forever is so special and so important."



The singer, who didn't identify Jute$ during the interview, revealed what qualities she looks for in a partner.



"Most importantly, you have to find someone that's your best friend that makes you laugh. Laughing is so important to me. I'm just constantly laughing," she shared. "Too many times, I've been in relationships where, like, the person is just attractive or there is just an intense connection. When you find someone that's all of it, it makes it completely different."



Demi and Jute$ went public with their relationship last week when they were photographed holding hands in New York. They became Instagram official over the weekend when Jute$ shared snaps of them together to celebrate her 30th birthday.



In a separate interview on the Call Me Daddy podcast, which was also taped before they took their romance public, Demi said their relationship was "going really well" and she was "obsessed" with her boyfriend, who "completely understands" her.