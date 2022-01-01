Arctic Monkeys announce new album The Car

Arctic Monkeys have announced their new album 'The Car'.

The 'Do I Wanna Know?' band will release their seventh studio album on October 21 and frontman Alex Turner has revealed the record will bring the group "back to earth" following the intergalactic sound of their last album 'Tranquillity Base Hotel and Casino'.

Alex told The Big Issue: "I think we've got closer to a better version of a more dynamic overall sound with this record.

"The strings on this record come in and out of focus and that was a deliberate move and hopefully everything has its own space. There's time the band comes to the front and then the strings come to the front."

The record was made with the group's regular producer James Ford and recorded at Butley Priory, a converted monastery in rural Suffolk.

Turner – who is joined in the band by Jamie Cook, Nick O'Malley and Matt Helders – explained that the decision to snub a typical recording studio was inspired by legends of rock-and-roll.

The 36-year-old musician said: "There's a bunch of Led Zeppelin and Stones records where they were in this house in the country and then they went and sorted it all out and overdubbed it elsewhere.

"We went there in the summer, took all the equipment, got the raw material and then took it on elsewhere."

The release of 'The Car' comes 20 years after Arctic Monkeys were formed in Sheffield and Turner wants the group to stay true to their roots.

He said: "You have to follow your instincts in the same way you did in the first place. In that way, it does all feel like it's connected to us 20 years ago in the garage when it was pure instinct."

'The Car' tracklist:

'There'd Better Be a Mirrorball'

'I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am'

'Sculptures Of Anything Goes'

'Jet Skis On The Moat'

'Body Paint'

'The Car'

'Big Ideas'

'Hello You'

'Mr Schwartz'

'Perfect Sense'