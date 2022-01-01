Damon Dash accuses JAY-Z of betraying him for money

Damon Dash has claimed JAY-Z betrayed him for money.



While speaking to YouTube show The Art Of Dialogue, the Roc-A-Fella Records founder opened up about his relationship with the rapper.



JAY-Z, Kareem Burke, and Dash collectively founded the Roc-A-Fella label in 1994. The record label sued Dash last year, claiming he had attempted to sell an NFT of JAY-Z’s 1996 album Reasonable Doubt.



During his interview, Dash was asked if he and the musician “could’ve had more together”.



He responded: “Yeah, all that, but we were friends… Like, how would you feel if your brother just betrayed you for money? Would it hurt?”



Dash continued that typical business practices had forced the pair apart.



“That’s the algorithm. It wasn’t surprising ’cause that’s what always happens,” he said. “We were breaking the algorithm, we were doing it a different way and sticking together, but that’s what always happens. They make one sell out the other, their friend, divide and conquer, that’s a normal story.”



Explaining that he and JAY-Z “never argued”, Dash added: “That’s why I didn’t know it was coming… That was some real slick s**t.”



In June, Dash reached a settlement with the company prohibiting him from selling JAY-Z’s album in that form. However, he can sell his one-third ownership stake in Roc-A-Fella, which he claimed in July 2021 was what he intended to do.