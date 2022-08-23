Arctic Monkeys treat fans to live debut of new song at Zurich Openair

Arctic Monkeys debuted new song ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’ at Zurich Openair festival on Tuesday night (23.08.22).



Alex Turner and co treated fans to what is believed to be the first taste of their follow-up to 2018's 'Tranquillity Base Hotel and Casino LP, with the new tune very much still in that space-rock vein.



The 'R U Mine?' group - who headline Reading and Leeds Festivals this weekend - are said to have recorded their new album in Suffolk last summer.



Alex and co were reported to have stayed at Butley Priory, a former gatehouse to an Augustinian monastery, while they worked on their hotly-awaited follow-up to 2018's 'Tranquillity Base Hotel and Casino.



The venue itself let slip in a since-deleted blog post on their website: "We’ve had a band staying with us for the last month recording an album.



"Musicians love the acoustics in the Great Hall and Drawing Room, with their huge vaulted ceilings.



"Being serenaded while watering and weeding the garden, listening to the double bass, drums and piano wafting out of the open double doors, was pretty nice. Thank you, Arctic Monkeys."



Earlier that year, drummer Matt Helders revealed the '505' rockers were in the "early stages" of trying to "write a [new] record".



However, they were "faced with various obstacles" amid the coronavirus pandemic.



He said: "Being separated by the sea is one of them.



"We’re all eager to do it - we would have been doing it by now in a normal time.



"There’s definitely a desire from our end to do a new record, as soon as we can."