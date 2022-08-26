DJ Khaled is the "biggest fan" of Jay-Z.

The 46-year-old record executive - whose real name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled - recently released a version of Bee Gees classic 'Stayin' Alive' along with rap stars Drake and Lil Baby, which is taken from his forthcoming LP 'God Did', while the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker appears on the title track with John Legend, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Fridayy.

And he has revealed he went to Jay-Z for his opinion on which cover art to use for the record while hailing Drake, Lil Baby and Jay-Z his "favourite" rappers.

He said: "'Staying Alive', for it to be the first single is, like, perfect. Because you think about all the stuff that all of us are going through. We out here walkin’ outside dodging everything. And ‘Staying Alive’ resonates with people immediately. Drake’s my brother and Lil Baby’s my brother — they’re my favourite artists. I am the biggest Jay-Z fan."

The 'Hold You Down' hitmaker added that Jay-Z thinks his latest album is his best work yet and admitted that it feels "beyond incredible" to have been able to release his 13th record.

He told Billboard: "I always give him, like, two cover options and see which one he would pick. And I did it again on this album. After I got done playing it, he pulled me aside and said, ‘Yo, this is your best album.’ I love you, Jay-Z!'

"To get to a 13th album is, like, beyond incredible for me.

“The greats that I look up to, when I see how many albums they put out, I’m on the right track. And I know how hard it is to be in this game — some people can’t make it past their first single or their first album."

'God Did' is out on Friday (26.08.22).