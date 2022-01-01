Ed Sheeran apologised to Union J after pinching their No1

Ed Sheeran apologised to Union J for beating them to number one.

Josh Cuthbert of the 'Carry You' group - also comprising Jaymi Hensley, George Shelley and JJ Hamblett - has revealed the 'Bad Habits' hitmaker was really apologetic when their song came second to his, seemingly referring to 2014's 'You Got It All' placing second to the Grammy winner's megahit 'Thinking Out Loud'.

Asked who their dream collaboration would be, Josh told the Daily Star: "Ed Sheeran, we have actually met him before as well.

"The last time we met him he beat us to No1, well, he was No1 and we were No2.

"And he came in and apologised and was like 'I'm so sorry, that No1 would have meant so much more to you guys than me'.

"He didn't mean it in an arrogant way, he meant it in a really sweet way, but you never know, it could happen, who knows what could happen? One song could change everything."

Meanwhile, the reunited group are in talks for a tell-all documentary about their career.

Josh said: "Hopefully, we're doing a tour in March next year and we've got some record label meetings and other exciting meetings about a documentary and stuff.

"We are going to be open about our mental health and a bit about what it's like being in a band and various stuff really - just a very open and honest thing really."

The band were originally known as Triple J when they auditioned for 'The X Factor' in 2011 but changed their name when they were grouped with George on the show.

They signed to RCA Records after finishing fourth in the competition and released their debut single in June 2013.

George competed on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' and quit the group in March 2016.

He was replaced by another former 'X Factor' star, Stereo Kicks singer Casey Johnson, but his tenure with the group didn't last long.

In 2018, Josh announced his departure, citing his desire to pursue "individual opportunities across entertainment and music".

However, the boy band reunited on stage at the London Palladium in May for a one-off gig.