Tommy Lee explains why he posted full-frontal nude selfie

Tommy Lee has shared the story behind the full-frontal nude selfie he recently posted on social media.

Earlier this month, the Mötley Crüe drummer uploaded a photo of himself fully naked on Twitter with no explanation and on Instagram with the caption “Oooooopppsss”. The Instagram post was later deleted but the picture remains up on Twitter.

Tommy explained what led to the post at a San Antonio concert on Sunday, telling the crowd: “A couple of weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a motherf**king bender, bro.

“I got f**king sideways as f**k and got naked and posted pictures of my d**k.”

The rocker then issued a challenge to concertgoers.

“Usually, I mean I’m a t**ty man, so I like to see t**ties, but tonight is equal-opportunity night,” the 59-year-old said. “Tonight I wanna see everyone’s d**k. C’mon boys, pull your s**t out. Pull your f**king junk out. Let’s go.”

Pointing to a man in the audience, he added: “He's ready to pull his d**k out. Show the whole world that motherf**king hot dog.” When the attendee didn’t oblige, Tommy responded: “The wife says no? Divorce!”

Mötley Crüe is currently on tour with Def Leppard and special guests Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

After Tommy’s nude selfie was deleted, he posted a meme of a nude man standing in front of an elephant captioned “How do you breathe through that little thing?”