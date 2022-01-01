Jennifer Lopez shares details of her three wedding dresses

Jennifer Lopez has given fans the fashion lowdown on the three "dreamy" Ralph Lauren dresses she wore to her wedding to Ben Affleck.

One month after the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas, Jennifer and Ben celebrated their nuptials on Saturday in a lavish ceremony at the actor's home in Savannah, Georgia.

In her most recent On The JLo newsletter, the Marry Me star revealed the three looks she wore to the celebration; a turtleneck column dress with a romantic ruffled skirt, a chandelier gown adorned with strings of pearls and a sleek mermaid-style dress featuring a Swarovski crystal embellished keyhole.

She included side-by-side comparisons of the designs and photos of herself in the real dresses.

“Life is an art,” she wrote, “and we are the artists… make it as beautiful as you want and create exactly what you want it to be… the JLo effect.

“The dresses were dreamy… thank you Ralph Lauren.”

Designer Ralph took to Instagram with a video on the making of the dresses, saying his team “created the bride’s three custom gowns with love, care, and consideration woven into every detail of the silhouettes”.

The post called Jennifer’s gowns “modern heirlooms for a timeless romance”.

Jennifer had shared a “first peek” of her wedding look earlier in the day, with a photo on Instagram showing her smoky eye under a sheer tulle veil.

Jennifer, 53, and 50-year-old Ben first began dating in 2002 before getting engaged. They delayed their wedding in 2003 with four days' notice and split in 2004. They announced their rekindled romance in 2021.