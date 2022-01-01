Snoop Dogg unveils animated children's TV series Doggyland

Snoop Dogg has launched an animated children's series titled Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes.

The hip-hop icon has teamed up with producer Claude Brooks and singer/songwriter October London on the project, which dropped on YouTube on Tuesday.

Aimed at toddlers and young children, the show features a colourful cast of dogs, led by Bow Wizzle, which is voiced by Snoop.

"As a father, grandfather and longtime youth football coach, it's always been important to me to build positive and educational environments for all children," the 50-year-old said. "We wanted to bring our show to YouTube and YouTube Kids which provides free access to everyone, so all the kids can enjoy it."

An accompanying album, also called Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes, will soon be released.

"I've always wanted to create a kid-friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of the Culture with everything from the music to the characters," Snoop added.