Kanye West avoids charges after allegedly assaulting fan

Kanye West won’t face charges after allegedly assaulting a fan earlier this year.

Back in January, editors at TMZ reported that the Stronger rapper had been named as the suspect in an alleged misdemeanour battery case that took place near the Soho Warehouse in Downtown Los Angeles.

Kanye reportedly punched the male fan following a heated exchange.

But on Tuesday, an official from Los Angeles City Attorney's Office announced that the 45-year-old wouldn’t be charged.

"After a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction,” they stated.

Kanye has not yet commented on the decision.