Lethal Bizzle's AIM Awards honour

Lethal Bizzle is set to be honoured with the Outstanding Contribution gong at next month's AIM Independent Music Awards.



The 37-year-old London rap legend - whose real name is Maxwell Owusu Ansah - will take to the stage at the ceremony at London's Roundhouse on September 28, where he'll treat the crowd to a set including 'Rari WorkOut', 'Fester Skank' and 'Pow! (Forward)'.



The Grime superstar said of the industry recognition: “It’s nice to get your flowers when you can still smell them.”



It's also been confirmed that indie legends The Libertines will take to the stage on the night for an intimate performance.



A third act will be announced for the live awards show in due course.



FKA twigs, Dave and Wet Leg are among the most-nominated artists.



The ceremony celebrating the hottest independent acts the UK has to offer sees the 'Killer' singer and rap superstar Dave lead the way with two nods apiece.



Both stars will go head-to-head for Best Independent Track in association with Meta.



Twigs' 'tears in the club' featuring The Weeknd, Dave's 'Starlight' and indie duo Wet Leg's 'Chaise Longue' will go up against the likes of Nova Twins' 'Antagonist', Yves Tumor's 'Jackie' and Wu-Lu's 'Broken Home' for the prize.



Twigs, 34, is also nominated for Best Independent EP/Mixtape - a brand new category - for 'CAPRISONGS', while Dave's 'We're All Alone In This Together' is shortlisted for Best Independent Album in association with Spotify.



Twigs previously won Independent Track of the Year for 2014's 'Two Weeks', while in 2020, 'Magdalene' was named Best Second Album.



Wet Leg - comprising Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers - will fend off Nova Twins, Knucks, Children of Zeus and Warmduscher to be crowned the top UK Independent Breakthrough act.



The Ones to Watch for 2023 are: Barry Can't Swim, Jeshi, Léa Sen, Nia Archives and TAAHLIAH.



The Best Live Performer accolade will be decided by a fan vote, open now via www.aimawards.co.uk/best-live-performer.



Arlo Parks was the big winner at last year's ceremony.



The ‘Hope’ hitmaker walked away with two awards at the annual awards ceremony after she was named the winner of the UK Independent Breakthrough Award and Best Independent Album for her much-lauded debut record, ‘Collapsed in Sunbeams’.



Tickets for the live show are available via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/aim-awards-live-with-the-libertines-lethal-bizzle-and-more-tickets-403348936527.







The nominees are:



UK Independent Breakthrough in association with YouTube Music



Children of Zeus (First Word Records)



Warmduscher (Bella Union)



Knucks (No Days Off)



Nova Twins (Marshall Records)



Wet Leg (Domino Recording Company)











International Breakthrough in association with Deezer



Amyl the Sniffers (Rough Trade)



Blxst (Red Bull Records)



Kokoroko (Brownswood Recordings)



Mdou Moctar (Matador Records)



Mitski (Dead Oceans)











Best Independent Track in association with Meta



Anz - 'You Could Be' (ft. George Riley) (Ninja Tune)



Dave - 'Starlight' (Neighbourhood Recordings)



FKA twigs - 'tears in the club' ft. The Weeknd (Young Recordings)



Jeshi - 'Protein' feat. Obongjayar (Because Music)



Knucks, SL - 'Nice Good'



Nova Twins - 'Antagonist'



Overmono - 'So U Kno (XL Recordings)



Wet Leg - 'Chaise Longue'



Wu-Lu - 'Broken Homes' (Warp Records)



Yves Tumor - 'Jackie' (Warp Records)











Best Independent EP/Mixtape



FKA Twigs - 'CAPRISONGS' (Young Recordings)



Joy Orbison - 'still slipping vol.1' (XL Recordings)



Surya Sen - 'At What Cost?' (Skint Records)



TAAHLIAH - 'Angelica' (untitled (recs))



Wesley Joseph - 'ULTRAMARINE' (EEVILTWINN)











Best Independent Album in association with Spotify



Boj - 'Gbagada Express' (Moves Recordings)



Children Of Zeus - 'Balance' (First Word Records)



Cleo Sol - 'Mother' (Forever Living Originals)



Dave - 'We're All Alone In This Together'



Dave Okumu - 'Knopperz' (Neighbourhood Recordings)



Emma-Jean Thackray - 'Yellow' (Movementt)



Mustafa - 'When Smoke Rises' (Young)



Nilüfer Yanya - 'Painless' (ATO Records)



SAULT - 'NINE' (Forever Living Originals)



Walt Disco - 'Unlearning' (Lucky Number)











Best [Difficult] Second Album in association with BBC 6 Music



Black Country, New Road - 'Ants From Up There' (Ninja Tune)



Jana Rush - 'Painful Enlightenment' (Planet Mu Records)



Nilüfer Yanya - 'Painless'



Ross From Friends - 'Tread' (Brainfeeder)



Tirzah - 'Colourgrade' (Domino Recording Company)











Best Independent Remix



ATO - 'no caroline remix' (FLOHIO) (MCMXCV)



Erike de Casier - 'Polite (Mura Masa Remix)' (4AD)



Ibeyi - 'Lavender Red Roses ft. Jorja Smith (Champion Remix)' (XL Recordings)



MF DOOM - 'Gazzillion Ear (Thom Yorke Man on Fire Remix)' (Lex Records)



Shygirl - 'BDE (Kaydy Cain Remix)' (Because Music)











One To Watch in association with BBC Introducing



Barry Can't Swim (Technicolour / Ninja Tune)



Jeshi (Because Music)



Léa Sen (Partisan Records)



Nia Archives (HIJINXX)



TAAHLIAH