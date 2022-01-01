Harry Styles is still writing for his fourth solo album

Harry Styles is already writing songs for his fourth solo album.

The 'As It Was' hitmaker only put out his record-breaking third album 'Harry's House' in May, but he's continued working on new tunes for the follow-up.

He spilled in a wide-ranging interview with Rolling Stone: “I’m always writing.

“I think all of us are so excited to get back to it, which feels insane because we’ve just put an album out.”

The former One Direction star earned his first-ever Mercury Prize nomination for the chart-topping LP.

Harry is shortlisted for the prestigious music prize, making its top Albums of the Year list.

The 'Golden' hitmaker, 28, will compete with the likes of Sam Fender's 'Seventeen Going Under' and Little Simz' 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert' to be crowned the overall winner of the prize on September 8 at London's Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith.

Self Esteem, Joy Crookes, Fergus McCreadie, Gwenno, Jessie Buckley and Bernard Butler, Kojey Radical, Nova Twins, Wet Leg, and Yard Act also made the shortlist.

Meanwhile, the 'Late Night Talking' singer is said to have turned to golf to relax while touring.

Harry has been playing the game for years but has been trying to get in as many rounds as possible since touring as a solo star.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column recently: "Harry loves to unwind by playing golf. When you’ve got over 60,000 fans screaming your name with every movement it can be overwhelming.

"A round of golf is the complete opposite of a stadium show – it’s peaceful and by its nature comes with privacy, so it’s perfect. Harry has made sure to check out as many golf courses as possible as he tours the world. He’s even added golfing clothes to his luggage."

During their One Direction days, Harry and his bandmate Niall Horan, also 28, often enjoyed a round of golf together and Niall founded the golf management company, Modest! Golf in 2016.