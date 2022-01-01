Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer record soundtrack to Frozen Planet II

Camila Cabello has teamed up with composer legend Hans Zimmer on an unlikely collaboration.

The 'Don't Go Yet' hitmaker, 25, and the Oscar winner, 64, have recorded a soundtrack for the BBC series 'Frozen Planet II', which is narrated by Sir David Attenborough, a "dream come true" for Camila.

The former Fifth Harmony star said: “To be able to combine my passion for the planet we live on and my music is a dream come true – never mind also getting to work with the legend that is Hans Zimmer.

“'Frozen Planet II' is stunning and Sir David’s narration is deeply powerful as we try to protect these incredible ecosystems from global warming. I’m grateful to be able to lend my voice to such an inspiring series.”

Zimmer - whose credits include 'The Lion King', 'Gladiator' and the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise - shared in his own statement:

“It was hugely exciting composing and recording ‘Take Me Back Home’ with Camila and discovering that her musical talents are as powerful as her voice. The Bleeding Fingers team and I feel incredibly privileged to be given the opportunity to score such a pioneering and important natural history landmark as 'Frozen Planet II'.”

Zimmer reunited with Bleeding Fingers Music's Anže Rozman and producer Russell Emanuel on the project.

A release date for the six-part climate change-focused follow-up to the 2011 nature documentary 'Frozen Planet' is yet to be confirmed.

Mark Brownlow, Executive Producer of 'Frozen Planet II', added: "'Frozen Planet II' is a celebration of wondrous wildlife overcoming the challenges of life in the extremes. Yet today it faces the even greater challenge of climate change.

"Hans and Camila's profoundly moving original song captures the fragility of these magical realms at a time when their very future hangs in the balance."

Meanwhile, 'Havana' hitmaker Camila recently admitted she had a "f****** wild ride" during her time in the girl group Fifth Harmony.

The pop star shot to fame back in 2012 as part of the all-female troupe alongside Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui - but left the group back in 2016 to pursue a solo career.

Acknowledging the band's 10th-anniversary last month, she sent "much love" to her former bandmates.

Alongside a throwback photo, she wrote: "Look at these innocent lil babies. We all have armpit hair now! We had some good laughs / inside jokes and a f***** wild ride. Much love and happiness to these ladies @fifthharmony. and thanks to everybody who supported and went so hard for us along the way x."(sic)

Camila's post came just a day after the rest of the girl band - who were formed on the US version of 'The X Factor' but have been on hiatus since 2018 - each took to social media to thank fans as they reached the milestone.