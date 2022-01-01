Billie Eilish to be honoured at Environmental Media Association Awards

Billie Eilish will receive the Missions in Music Award at the Environmental Media Association Awards.



The Environmental Media Association announced on Monday that the Happier Than Ever singer - along with her mother Maggie Baird - will be honoured with the EMA Missions in Music Award at the organisation's ceremony on 8 October.



Taking place in Los Angeles, the celebration honours globally-recognised individuals for their work toward protecting the planet.



Billie and Maggie will be recognised for Overheated, an event organised in collaboration with Maggie's charity Support + Feed. The event hosted climate-focussed activities and raised funds to support the charity's efforts at addressing food insecurity and the climate crisis.



"I'm thrilled to accept the EMA Missions in Music Award this year alongside my daughter," Maggie said of the honour in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm so proud that Billie uses her voice to inspire a younger audience and advocate for change. It's a dream come true that Billie and I share the same passion in tackling the climate crisis.



"We are stronger together and I know that she'll continue to make a tremendous impact on this Earth for the next generation."



Actor and Environmental Media Association board member Nikki Reed will also be honoured at the ceremony. Nikki will receive the EMA Innovator Award, recognising her work with the eco-friendly lifestyle and jewellery brand BaYou With Love.