Megan Thee Stallion seeking $1 million from record label in legal battle

Megan Thee Stallion has escalated her legal battle against her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, and is now seeking $1 million (£850,000) in damages over their dispute.



The Savage rapper, who has been locked in a legal battle with 1501 for a few years, filed a lawsuit against label officials in February claiming that her 2021 compilation Something for Thee Hotties qualifies as an album.



However, 1501 executives insisted it doesn't because it only contains 29 minutes of new material. Megan claimed that they are trying to keep her locked into her contract - which she is trying to be freed from - by refusing to count Hotties as an album.



Megan previously only asked for non-monetary relief, but in a new amended complaint, she is now seeking $1 million in damages from the label in addition to her freedom.



According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, the rapper's lawyers argue that she has satisfied "all option periods" in her "unconscionable" contract with the release of her second studio album Traumazine earlier this month. They insist that she has now fulfilled her quota and are asking a Texas court to intervene and end her "tortured" relationship with the Houston-based label.



Regarding the damages, Megan's team accused 1501 officials of withholding royalty payments on her music. They also state that she should be rewarded for her "entirely one-sided" contract.



1501 executives responded by insisting that the Hot Girl Summer star owes them millions of dollars in other areas, such as touring, endorsements and merchandise, and owes them much more money than they owe her.