Demi Lovato goes Instagram official with new boyfriend

Demi Lovato has confirmed she is dating musician Jutes.



Earlier this month, a source revealed to People that the Skyscraper hitmaker was in a "happy and healthy relationship" with a "super great guy".



Over the weekend, Demi and Jutes made their relationship Instagram official, with the Too Easy artist - real name Jordan Lutes - uploading a sweet post to mark his new girlfriend's 30th birthday.



"happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i'm the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there's a song lyric in there somewhere)," he wrote. "i'm so proud of u for not only surviving everything you've been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that's all u baby... i'm just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed (sic)."



Jutes went on to describe Demi as his "everything" and asked, "How are u real lol?"



In response, the singer called Jutes the "best boyfriend in the world" and gushed that she had never laughed so much in her life.



"I've never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love w you... this post, this caption... how are YOU real?! I love you honey.. so much," she wrote.



Previously, Demi was briefly engaged to actor Max Ehrich in 2020.



The star released her eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, on Friday.