Harry Styles has to warn potential partners about trolls at start of relationships

Harry Styles has to warn potential partners about the dark corner of his fanbase around their second date.

The As It Was singer acknowledged in the September 2022 issue of Rolling Stone magazine that while the majority of his fanbase are caring and supportive people, there is a small portion of social media users who run on hate and try to tear down his loved ones.

He explained that he has to have a conversation about these trolls with the person he's dating, even if it feels like a premature warning.

"Can you imagine going on a second date with someone and being like, 'OK, there's this corner of the thing, and they're going to say this, and it's going to be really crazy, and they're going to be really mean, and it's not real... But anyway, what do you want to eat?'" he shared.

The 28-year-old stated that the hate directed at his loved ones "obviously doesn't make me feel good" and added, "It's obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you're at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something. I just wanted to sing. I didn't want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that."

The former One Direction singer is currently dating actress/director Olivia Wilde, who he met on the set of their upcoming film Don't Worry Darling.

When asked about her experience with his fans, the Booksmart filmmaker called them "deeply loving people" and insisted that the hateful trolls are the minority.

"What I don't understand about the cruelty you're referencing is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there," Olivia commented. "I don't personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness."

Harry and Olivia were first pictured together as a couple in January 2021.