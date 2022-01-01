Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer collaborate on new song for Frozen Planet II

Camila Cabello has teamed up with composer Hans Zimmer to create a new song for the upcoming documentary series Frozen Planet II.



The Havana singer worked together with the Dune composer to write and record Take Me Back Home, which will serve as the soundtrack to the extended trailer for the upcoming BBC series, which is narrated by Sir David Attenborough.



"To be able to combine my passion for the planet we live on and my music is a dream come true - never mind also getting to work with the legend that is Hans Zimmer," Camila said in a statement. "Frozen Planet II is stunning and Sir David's narration is deeply powerful as we try to protect these incredible ecosystems from global warming. I'm grateful to be able to lend my voice to such an inspiring series."



Take Me Back Home is the first original song to be written in support of a BBC One natural history release. Camila's "haunting vocals" are accompanied by "the epic orchestration" of Zimmer and his long-term collaborators - arranger Anže Rozman and producer Russell Emanuel for Bleeding Fingers Music, according to a BBC press release.



"It was hugely exciting composing and recording Take Me Back Home with Camila and discovering that her musical talents are as powerful as her voice," Hans added. "The Bleeding Fingers team and I feel incredibly privileged to be given the opportunity to score such a pioneering and important natural history landmark as Frozen Planet II."



Take Me Back Home will premiere on BBC Radio 1 on Friday morning before the Frozen Planet II trailer is released later that day.