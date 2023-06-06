Coldplay extend Music of the Spheres tour until 2023

Coldplay have added a pair of UK dates to their 'Music of the Sphere' world tour.



Chris Martin and co will now play Manchester's Etihad Stadium and Cardiff's Principality Stadium on June 1 and June 6, 2023, as part of the extensive global jaunt.



And it looks set to continue yet.



A tweet on the 'Paradise' group's official page read: "NEW UK / EUROPEAN DATES ANNOUNCED Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2023 // On sale 10am Thursday http://coldplay.com // More shows to follow #MOTSWT."



So far on the run, the group have performed with special guests including Selena Gomez, Natalia Imbruglia, All Saints' Shaznay Lewis, Craig David, and even comedy legend Alan Patridge (Steve Coogan), who joined them for covers of Kate Bush and ABBA hits at Wembley Stadium at the weekend.



Meanwhile, Chris recently revealed he is hoping to tour in a plane "powered by milk".



The eco-conscious band are keen to use renewable energy whenever they're on the road, and the musician wants to push the boundaries even further in the coming years.



He shared: "We're about halfway where we want to go. A place we are struggling is transport.



"That's where we need help and we need technology to develop so that we can fly in a plane powered by milk or something like that. So if anyone is making a milk-based plane..."



Chris also admitted he and his bandmates don't actually feel like they're the stars of the show on their current run.



He said: "People are coming to see us, kind of. But they are really coming to be part of something.



"We are almost just the house band and everyone else is proving the entertainment. Especially after, or during, COVID it's a chance to let go and be free. That's what we want to encourage in our audience and in ourselves."



Last year, Chris admitted there's still "a long way to go" with his eco ambitions.



The 45-year-old singer revealed that he's continually looking at ways of reducing emissions while he's on the road.



He said: "We’ve been working with some amazing brains to see how we can cut down as much of the environmental impact as possible.



"We still have quite a long way to go, but we’ve already come quite a long way. And there are some things that we didn’t dream were possible that are possible."







Coldplay's 2023 'Music of the Spheres' shows:



May 2023



Wednesday, May 17 - Estádio Cidade de Coimbra - Coimbra, Portugal



Wednesday, May 24 - Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys - Barcelona, Spain



Thursday, May 25 - Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys - Barcelona, Spain



Wednesday, May 31 - Etihad Stadium - Manchester, UK







June 2023



Thursday, June 1 - Etihad Stadium - Manchester, UK



Tuesday June 6 - Principality Stadium - Cardiff, UK



Wednesday, June 21 - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona - Naples, Italy



Sunday, June 25 - Stadio San Siro - Milan, Italy



Monday, June 26- Stadio San Siro - Milan, Italy







July 2023



Saturday, July 1 - Stadion Letzigrund - Zurich, Switzerland



Wednesday July 5 - Parken - Copenhagen, Denmark



Thursday, July 6 - Parken - Copenhagen, Denmark



Saturday, July 8 - Ullevi - Gothenburg, Sweden



Sunday, July 9 - Ullevi - Gothenburg, Sweden



Saturday, July 15 - Johan Cruijff ArenA - Amsterdam, Netherlands



Sunday, July 16 - Johan Cruijff ArenA - Amsterdam, Netherlands