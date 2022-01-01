Dave Grohl's Monkey Wrench guitar set to go under the hammer

Dave Grohl's guitar he used in Foo Fighters' 'Monkey Wrench' music video is expected to fetch £30,000 at auction.



The former Nirvana drummer's Gretsch White Falcon will go under the hammer at Gardiner Houlgate in Wiltshire, South West England on September 7.



The original owner of the axe is Grohl's bandmate Pat Smear, and it was played on Foos' 1995 LP 'The Colour and the Shape’, of which 'Monkey Wrench' was the lead single.



The promo for the classic rock song was directed by Grohl and was the first to feature late sticksman, Taylor Hawkins, on drums, even though it's still Grohl playing drums on the recording of the track.



What no doubt bumped up the estimate for the instrument, is the fact it comes with a polaroid of Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore playing the Falcon, taken by Smear.



Luke Hobbs of Gardiner Houlgate said: “This a very exciting guitar as it’s one of the few owned by Foo Fighters, arguably the biggest current rock band on earth, ever to come to public auction.



“‘Monkey Wrench’ was the band’s breakthrough single and also the first to feature drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died tragically this March.



"I’m expecting interest from around the world. The fact that it features so prominently in the band’s iconic 'Monkey Wrench' video makes it all the more attractive to collectors and fans.”



Meanwhile, Hawkins - who tragically died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25, aged 50 - will be honoured with two special tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles next month.



The biggest musicians on the planet will honour the rock icon at Wembley Stadium on September 3 and Los Angeles Kia Forum on September 27.



The likes of Liam Gallagher, Mark Ronson, Josh Homme, Brian May and Roger Taylor and more will play the British capital.



While in California, Alanis Morissette - whom Hawkins started out playing drums for - leads the packed line-up, alongside Miley Cyrus, Queen, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pink and many more.



Those who didn't get tickets to attend can watch via MTV’s YouTube channel.