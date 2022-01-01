Cardi B responds to UFC fighter comparing her to far-right influencer Andrew Tate

Cardi B has responded to a UFC fighter who compared her to far-right influencer Andrew Tate.

After fighter Jake Shields defended far-right influencer Andrew from criticism by comparing him to Cardi in a new Twitter post, the rapper shut the comparison down.

Tate was recently banned from Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for violating their policies on hate speech and promoting dangerous organisations or individuals, - which prompted Shields to defend Tate’s comments.

“People are freaking out about young boys looking up to Andrew Tate but totally fine with young girls looking up to Cardi B and the Kardashians,” the UFC star began. “Tate’s Main message is stop being lazy and making excuses and go work hard and get in shape and make money. Cardi’s Is go do drugs, f**k random men and go through life as a brain dead Moron.

“Dozens of rapers Have songs glorifying murder but Andrew Tate’s the biggest problem (sic).”

In a now-deleted tweet, Cardi replied to Shields: “I’m married, I don’t smoke weed, I don’t pop pills, I don’t do coke.”

Having corrected Shields’s assertion that she likes to “do drugs”, the Up rapper continued: “I’m a mom of 2 kids and I do a lot of charity work… but hey let me put cardi into it to defend a man who defend misogyny and rape (sic).”