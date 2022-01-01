NEWS Eliza Rose’s B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All) challenges Lf System for Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





LF SYSTEM are currently on track to score an eighth consecutive week at Number 1 with summer anthem Afraid To Feel – but they’ve got some tough competition.



London DJ Eliza Rose and Mancunian producer Interplanetary Criminal’s crossover hit B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All) is nipping at their heels at Number 2 midweek. Should LF SYSTEM hold on to the top spot, they’d surpass Encanto track We Don’t Talk About Bruno’s seven-week stint to become the year’s second-longest-running Number 1 so far.



OneRepublic’s Top Gun: Maverick tune I Ain’t Worried looks set to continue its steady ascent, on course to reach the Top 5 for the first time this week (5).



Aitch and Ed Sheeran’s collaboration My G could storm straight into the Top 10 this week, currently tracking for a Number 7 debut. The Manchester-born rapper has already scored two Top 10 hits this year; ArrDee collab War (6) and Ashanti team-up Baby (2).



K-pop superstars BLACKPINK could claim their first-ever UK Top 10 single with Pink Venom this week. The lead single from the group’s upcoming album Born Pink currently tracks for a Number 8 entry.



Aussie producer Luude and Mattafix are set to reach a new peak with their team-up Big City Life. The track jumps five spots to Number 11 midweek.