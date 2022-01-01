NEWS Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk drive London wild at record breaking APE Presents Field Day Newsdesk Share with :





London’s legendary Field Day celebrated its 15th anniversary year pulling its biggest-ever crowd, making it the largest festival in London this year.



50,000 music fans flocked to the sold out event, which was presented as part of Luno Presents All Points East for the second successful year.



As Field Day’s programming has evolved over the years, the event has cemented its reputation as the leading electronic music festival in London, with major headliners The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk 3D taking to the stage this year alongside incendiary talent including FJAAK and HAAi.



Artists performed across six stages, as audiences enjoyed the sun and setting across the festival site. Current top ten chart sensation and shining star of the DJ world Eliza Rose drew acclaim for her energising and empowering set, with hits including her sensational summer anthem B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All) setting the tone for the day.



The West Stage made a bold statement of intent with electronic/psychedelic producer and DJ, Cici, before giving way to Artwork’s blistering b2b set with CC:DISCO thrilling the crowd with their infectious dynamic. Folamour’s Power To The People A/V delivered a tour-de-force, before it was the turn of two of Detroit’s finest, Carl Craig and Moodymann representing the birthplace of techno on the London stage to long-term fans and newcomers alike.

Meanwhile in the Tent, hot talent Heléna Star kicked things off, while later in the day, Kareem Ali landed an impeccable set, reaffirming his place as one of the most exciting names to emerge in recent years. Squarepusher gave a masterclass in his ever-pioneering complex rhythms and production stylings, showing why, from his earliest hits to his recently released hit ‘Feed Me Weird Things’, the Warp Record legend, Tom Jenkinson is a force to be reckoned with, before giving way to the first-ever live show by Daniel Avery, making a firm mark in electronic music culture.



Mary-Anne Hobbs reigned over the BBC 6 Music ‘All Queens’ stage, bringing a typically eclectic and left-field line-up to a major UK stage, celebrating incredible talent including Bklava, Jennifer Cardini & Tijana T, while last minute addition Rebekah tore it up for revellers at the open air stage.



As the sun went down over the treeline, Field Day Special Guest Peggy Gou delivered a virtuosic knock-out set with characteristic style, confirming for all her place at the pinnacle of today's international musical scene and an icon of club culture and fashion.



Kraftwerk demonstrated their enduring kaleidoscopic creativity with a mesmeric performance, one of the final performances of their last 3D Tour, with 50,000 pairs of specs on offer for fans to experience hits including The Model, Trans-Europe Express and Tour de France in 3D.



Bringing things to a climax on the main stage, The Chemical Brothers brought things to a euphoric close, delivering block-rockin’ beat after beat, with tracks including Star Guitar, Swoon and Galvanise in a Smith & Lyall-directed powerhouse of a live show.



Field Day’s Gareth Cooper said: “That was bigger and better than anything London has seen or heard this year. The Chemical Brothers’ unmissable live set shows why no act has had a bigger impact in UK electronic music, both here and internationally. The Chemical Brothers really showed London how it’s done!”



Plans are already underway for 2023 with dates to be announced shortly.



Broadwick Live’s Luke Huxham said: “We always wanted our 15th anniversary to be our best ever, and it was incredible to celebrate this milestone with so many people in our spiritual home of Victoria Park. Connecting the best artists in the world, both living icons and meteoric talent, with passionate audiences through the power of live music is why we love what we do.”



