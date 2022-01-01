Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley sells music catalogue

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has sold his publishing and recorded music catalogue.

The 42-year-old musician has struck a deal with equity fund, HarbourView Equity Partners - which was founded in 2021 by CEO Cherrese Clarke Soares - to offload his music portfolio, according to Billboard.

Deryck recorded seven albums with Sum 41, selling over 15 million records and he has also worked as a producer.

No details of the sale have been revealed.

HarbourView has also acquired music portfolios from Hollywood Undead, Brad Paisley, Lady A, and many more.

Sum 41 released the record 'Order In Decline' in 2019 and are working on the double album 'Heaven and Hell'.

Lead guitarist Dave Baksh previously told Gigwise: "We’re working on a brand new one actually, because we’ve had so much time off, songs have just collected, collected, and collected. It’s actually going to be a double record, called 'Heaven and Hell'."

Backing vocalist Jason McCaslin said: "So, the Heaven side is kind of our past more pop-punk stuff with a new twist to it, and the Hell side is going to be really, really heavy."

Dave added: "So essentially... we’re going to be putting out a double record that spans out that whole genre-bending theme. We were all a part of that generation where instead of having a record of the exact same thing, we do whatever we want!"

And Jason said: "We’re also a strange band in the sense we’ve done poppy songs too, then we also went to like thrash metal. We have a weird fanbase in the sense: some kids only like the poppy stuff, some kids only like the heavy stuff, and some of them like it all. So, this new album is going to kind of bring them together! So hopefully, we can’t get any of our fans going 'woah, I don’t like the poppy stuff'. Like, just listen to the B-side!"