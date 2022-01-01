Gary Barlow training five days a week for Take That tour

Gary Barlow is working out five days a week to get fit for Take That's next tour.

The 51-year-old singer wants to be in top physical shape when he hits the road with bandmates Howard Donald and Mark Owen for the first time since 2019.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Training for a tour, I’ll do four to five sessions a week.

"It’s mostly cardio-based, simply because you’re singing while you’re moving around, so you need good cardio.

"I think as I get older I need to train more.”

Gary also revealed that he swears by cold water therapy.

He said: "I’ve done it for quite a few years. Years ago I pulled my back. I did the Ibuprofen, the pain relief, the stretching, the yoga. And I just bumped into a friend of mine who was with this doctor of alternative medicine.

"I was telling him about it and he goes, ‘That’s just a muscular thing that you can solve with cold water.’

"I did it for two days and I haven’t had an Ibuprofen since.

"He was explaining to me that basically you shock your system, all the blood goes to your core and then it flushes and the inflammation is what most of us are carrying and it just flushes it through.

"You can try the bath. You just fill your bath up with cold water and get a tray of ice and stick it in, leave it for ten minutes."