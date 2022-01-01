Boyzone ditched plans for a reality show

Shane Lynch has revealed Boyzone almost starred in a fly-on-the-wall reality TV show.

The pop star shot to fame in the boy band back in the 1990s and they have reunited several times over the years.

Shane, 46, is currently starring in ‘The Real Housewives of Cheshire’ alongside his wife Sheena and he's let slip that there were plans to create a similar show focused on the band.

In an interview with new! magazine, he said: “We tried to do something (in reality TV) years ago. I don’t think you’ll see us back on telly like that.”

However, there could potentially be another show about his bandmate Ronan Keating's family.

The 45-year-old star's 23-year-old son Jack appeared in dating show ‘Love Island’ over the summer, and he recently revealed he’s spoken to his influencer sister Missy, 21, about the prospect of Keating family series - but they’d have to convince their dad first.

Jack said: “I’d love to do another reality show.

I just have a taste for it now. And after doing Love Island, I feel like I can now conquer anything pretty much … “Me and Missy have definitely chatted about doing something like that so we will see what the future holds. It is definitely not something that we would ever rule out. We’d love to do something like that.

“We have all had chats around the dinner table about doing something like that and me and Missy would definitely be up for it. But he might be the tough one to crack, Dad, for sure.”

Jack may have enjoyed his time on ‘Love Island’ but Shane admitted he would have tried to talk him out of it if he’d known he’d signed up.

He said: “Jack’s a lovely boy and I think if I was to give him any advice, I would have told him not to go on it. He’s a nice kid, not that the other kids weren’t but it’s a different bravado. Jack’s more gathered and is more focused on his career than a life in reality TV.”

Shane and Ronan were joined by Keith Duffy, 47, Mikey Graham, 50, and formerly the late Stephen Gately, who died aged 33 in 2009, in the 'No Matter What' group.