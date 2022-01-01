Travis Barker tests positive for Covid-19 two months after hospitalisation

Travis Barker has tested positive for Covid-19 two months after being hospitalised with pancreatitis.



The Blink-182 drummer revealed his health news on Instagram on Thursday night by sharing a photo of him playing his drumsticks on a wooden board and writing in the caption, "Covid sucks... I'd rather be playing drums," with an angry swearing emoji.



Earlier, he had posted video footage of him using the drumsticks while crouched underneath the stage as Machine Gun Kelly can be heard performing. He recently went against his doctor's orders to perform with Kelly on his Mainstream Sellout Tour.



The Covid-19 news comes just two months after the 46-year-old was hospitalised in Los Angeles for several days with pancreatitis, or an inflammation of the pancreas.



Following his release from the hospital, he wrote on his Instagram Stories, "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalised ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis."



Travis did not share details about his battle with Covid-19, such as when he tested positive or if he has any symptoms.