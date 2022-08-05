Sam Ryder shares soulful new single Somebody

Sam Ryder has released his new single, 'Somebody'.



The 2022 UK 'Eurovision' runner-up, who came second to Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra with mega-hit 'Space Man', has dropped the soulful follow-up and a fun music video to boot.



Speaking of the track, the TikTok superstar said: "'Somebody' is inspired by YOU! All of the kindness, positivity and joy we've experienced so far this year. Ultimately it's about the joy of giving love and experiencing love."



Both tracks feature on Sam's hotly-anticipated debut studio album, due for release later this year.



Earlier this week, Sam was unveiled as one of the National Album Day Ambassadors for 2022.



The annual celebration of the album format returns on October 15, this time with the theme of Debut Albums.



A press release notes that the day will "showcase a broad range of first album releases across multiple genres and decades – from debut recordings that have gone on to become classics to those that are perhaps only now being fully appreciated or which, years later, merit reappraisal."



As well as Sam, Scottish rockers Franz Ferdinand, rap star KSI, Liverpool's rising rock outfit The Mysterines and English indie-folk trio The Staves have been chosen as this year's Ambassadors.



Sam said: "I'm stoked to be a part of this year's National Album Day! There are so many amazing albums from artists that have been a massive part of my life bringing so much joy. By listening to an album, you really get to know an artist. I'm so excited to be finally releasing my debut album this year and can't wait for you all to hear it!"



Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos said: "What a glorious medium the album is. On the most basic level it's a bunch of songs that sound good together, but what I love is that it is a moment in time for the artist and the listener, a way to define a period of a lifetime. It's the long form: a novel rather than a short story, a film rather than a trailer. Sure, you can get a panel of writers to construct a song to meet the criteria of the algorithm, and that's a distinct skill, but it will never have the complexity or richness and deep reward of a good album."



National Album Day is presented in association with official audio partner Bowers and Wilkins and official broadcast partner BBC Sounds.



Further product and releases, events and other activities will be announced in due course alongside further updates.



Head to www.nationalalbumday.co.uk for all the latest information on NAD.



Stream 'Somebody' on all streaming platforms now, and watch the official music video on Sam's YouTube channel.







Catch Sam Ryder live in 2022 and 2023:



August 5th 2022 - Hatfield, UK, Hatfield Park



August 26th 2022 - Kingham, UK, The Big Feastival



November 23rd 2022 - London, UK, HERE at Outernet



November 24th 2022 - London, UK, HERE at Outernet



March 17th 2023 - Belfast, UK, Ulster Hall



March 18th 2023 - Dublin, UK, 3Olympia



March 21st 2023 - Manchester, UK, Academy



March 22nd 2023 - Glasgow, UK, Barrowland



March 23rd 2023 - Newcastle, UK, O2 City Hall



March 25th 2023 - Liverpool, UK, O2 Academy



March 26th 2023 - Leeds, UK, O2 Academy



March 28th 2023 - Birmingham, UK, O2 Academy



March 29th 2023 - Cambridge, UK, O2 Academy



March 30th 2023 - London, UK, Eventim Apollo



April 1st 2023 - Cardiff, UK, The Great Hall



April 2nd 2023 - Bristol, UK, O2 Academy



April 4th 2023 - Bournemouth, UK, O2 Academy



April 5th 2023 - Brighton, UK, The Dome