Rising indie rockers The Native drop new EP Looking Back

The Native have released the new EP 'Looking Back'.



The rising Plymouth rockers - comprising Charlie Noordewier, Ben Andrew, Tom Booth, Harry Youngs and Fergus Segrove - recently signed with This Feeling Records and the six-track mini album is their first release on the label.



The 'Blindside' group have also announced they will perform on 'Soccer AM' on Sky Sports on Saturday morning (20.08.22).



Their EP release comes after a support tour with Bastille, and gig-goers loved the lyrics to the title track so much, that they asked if the band could write them out so they could get them inked on their bodies.



The Native said: "When we first wrote 'Looking Back' it never really stood out to us as a single, we didn't think much of it until we started playing it live on the Bastille tour and it became the highlight of the set. We had people ask us to write out the lyrics so they could get them tattooed which was something we've never had before.



I think after seeing the effect it had on people we realised what a special song it was and honestly think we can all say it's the best song we've ever written. We haven't ever been more proud of a body of work and can't wait to share the whole EP."



The collection was produced by John Cornfield and mixed by Adrian Bushby - both of whom are known for their work with British rockers Muse.



Meanwhile, the band's summer touring schedule includes slots at Reading and Leeds later this month.



Listen to 'Looking Back' on all major streaming platforms via ada.lnk.to/LookingBack.







Catch The Native live:



AUGUST



26th - Leeds Festival



28th - Reading Festival







SEPTEMBER



10th - Little Orchard Cider Music Festival



24th - Gathering Sounds, Stockton (This Feeling stage)







OCTOBER



15th - Live At Leeds