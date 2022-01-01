Aitch and AJ Tracey have "countless songs".

The 'Buss Down' rapper has just dropped his debut studio album, 'Close to Home', which features AJ on the track 'R Kid', as well as 'Baby' with Ashanti and Ed Sheeran on 'My G'.

The 22-year-old Mancunian has revealed he and the 'Ladbroke Grove' star have a number of tracks stored away, and the only reason 'R Kid' made the album is because of its important message.

He said: “Me and AJ have got countless songs and the reason that song is on the album is because it’s a song with a message.

“When it comes to collaborations I feel I work with people for the right reasons.”

The pair previously joined forces on the 2020 hit 'Rain'.

Aitch admits his sudden rise to stardom is surreal as he went from writing raps on his phone to getting the approval of AJ and Stormzy.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, he said: “I actually don’t even know how it happened.

“I used to write rhymes on my phone. I must’ve had a hidden talent and it was just a matter of time before I found it. Then it all happened and getting approval off the likes of Stormzy and AJ Tracey shows I am good now.

“That was one of the most important things, to get approval from people you’ve grown up on.”

Aitch and Stormzy teamed up on 'Pop Boy' on the latter's 2019 LP 'Heavy Is The Head', and both appeared on Ed Sheeran's remix of 'Take Me Back To London'.

He sent 'My G', which is about his young sister Gracie, to Ed as the pop megastar is his sibling's favourite artist.

Aitch said: "I sent it to Ed and he loved it. I met Ed after I guested on 'Take Me Back To London', a song he remixed. He’s my sister’s favourite and she’s not heard the song yet. It’s going to be emotional."