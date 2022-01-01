Young Thug to remain in jail until 2023 trial after bond is denied for third time

Young Thug was denied bond on Thursday for the third time in his RICO case.

The Punk rapper was arrested in May and indicted for conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, Billboard reports.

In the indictment, Young Thug - whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams - was accused of gang activity. Williams has been hit with seven more felony charges since then, including possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, and possession of unidentified illegal guns, such as a machine gun and sawed-off shotgun.

Williams was originally denied bond over fears he would intimidate witnesses in the case, meaning the rapper would have to stay in jail until his official trial date. The trial in Atlanta, Georgia is scheduled for 2023. He was denied bond again on Thursday.

In a video of the most recent bond hearing posted to 11Alive News, a judge can be heard saying, "I've had the opportunity to reconsider the defence's additional pleadings that were filed in this particular case on motion to reconsider bond as found on behalf of Mr. Williams.

"I have considered those arguments. And I've considered the proffers made by the state, I've considered the arguments of the defence. At this point in time, though... I am still not convinced that what you've argued anew, and taking into account what I have heard already... I am going to deny bond."

The 31-year-old's lawyer Brian Steel told TMZ, "The Court is honorable and we respect its rulings. Justice will not be denied. We are totally focused on preparation for our upcoming trial and we remain steadfast in our efforts to defend Mr. Williams against these false allegations."

Fellow rapper Gunna was also included in the indictment, as were the pair's YSL Records associates PeeWee Roscoe, Duke, Yak Gotti, and Unfoonk, Williams' brother.