LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow to co-host MTV VMAs

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow are to co-host the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

The trio of hip-hop heavyweights will emcee the show at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on 28 August.

"The 2022 VMAs will be a night of exciting moments and major performances - and with such a night comes a need for someone to help usher in all those big events," a spokesperson announced. "Luckily this year, the show boasts three such talents. LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow will all be on hand to emcee the VMAs and announce the biggest moments of the night."

In addition, Harlow is set to debut his first solo VMA performance on the main stage during the event, while Minaj will be honoured with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and perform live at the show for the first time since 2018.

LL Cool J was the first-ever rapper to receive the Vanguard Award back in 1997.

Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! At The Disco have also been confirmed to perform during the ceremony.