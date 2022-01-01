A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault and weapons charges

A$AP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to charges relating to an alleged shooting incident.

The rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon at Los Angeles International Airport in April in connection with a shooting in Hollywood on 6 November 2021.

On Monday, investigators from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged the 33-year-old with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and during a court appearance on Wednesday, attorney Sara L. Caplan entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Mayers.

The Fashion Killa hitmaker, who wore a navy blue suit and tie, did not speak except to agree that his next court appearance will be on 2 November.

According to editors at Rolling Stone, Mayers is permitted to travel for work but is required to "clear dates" with the judge first. He remains free on a $550,000 (£456,000) bond.

Prosecutors claim Rocky pointed a handgun at a man during a heated argument in Hollywood.

In a subsequent confrontation, the rapper allegedly drew the weapon again and fired twice in the man's direction before he and two associates fled the scene. The victim, whose name was not released in court documents, sustained a minor injury.

However, Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli - a former member of the A$AP Mob hip-hop collective - recently came forward as the victim.

He intends to file a civil lawsuit over the alleged incident.