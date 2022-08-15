Kehlani cuts Philadelphia show short due to fan safety concerns

Kehlani ended her r Philadelphia concert early due to crowd safety concerns.

The ‘Nights Like This’ hitmaker wasn't "comfortable" carrying on with her performance on The Mann Center’s Skyline Stage on Monday night (15.08.22) because there were too many people "passing out".

In one fan-filmed clip, she told the audience: “I can’t have this, this is not OK.

“I don’t feel comfortable. I don’t feel OK. I don’t feel like anybody’s safe right now.”

In another TikTok video, she said: “I love you so much. I do not have more words for how disappointed and heartbroken I am right now. I love you Philly, get home safe.”

A venue spokesperson confirmed to Rolling Stone that three people received “minimal treatment” at the concert.

Kehlani later took to social media to thank the staff for their "diligence and swift care" of her fans.

The 27-year-old singer wrote on her Instagram Story: “Philly thanks for an incredible evening.

“I care about you guys more than anything and I put you before anything else. Thank you so much to the venue and staff for your diligence and swift care for everyone in my audience. Outstanding job.

“Cannot stress how much I love all of you and how important you are to me. Seeing you all on tour for the first time in many years has really reminded me what I do it for. I hope you know how deep my love runs. Thank you for everything.”

Kehlani is currently on the ‘Blue Water Road’ tour, which heads to the UK and Europe later this year.