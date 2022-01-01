Mariah Carey facing battle over attempt to trademark 'Queen of Christmas'

Mariah Carey is facing a legal battle over her attempt to trademark the phrase "Queen of Christmas".

In March 2021, lawyers for the All I Want for Christmas Is You singer filed paperwork with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office seeking to register the name for uses related to her music as well as a variety of beauty products and merchandise.

Last week, lawyers acting on behalf of singer Elizabeth Chan filed a formal declaration of opposition to the trademark request, with "priority and likelihood of confusion" and "false suggestion of a connection with persons, living or dead, institutions, beliefs, or national symbols" cited as the grounds for opposition.

"Christmas has come way before any of us on earth, and hopefully will be around way after any of us on earth," Chan commented in a statement to Variety. "I feel very strongly that no one person should hold onto anything around Christmas or monopolise it in the way that Mariah seeks to in perpetuity. That's just not the right thing to do. Christmas is for everyone. It's meant to be shared; it's not meant to be owned."

Chan exclusively performs festive music and released an album titled The Queen of Christmas in December 2021.

Representatives for Carey have not yet commented on the filing.

However, All Alone on Christmas singer Darlene Love revealed on Monday that she also has issues with the trademark attempt.

"Is it true that Mariah Carey trademarked 'Queen of Christmas'?" she posted on social media. "What does that mean that I can't use that title? David Letterman officially declared me the Queen of Christmas 29 years ago, a year before she released All I want For Christmas Is You and at 81 years of age I'm NOT changing anything. I've been in the business for 52 years, have earned it and can still hit those notes! If Mariah has a problem call David or my lawyer!!"