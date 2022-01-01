The Stone Roses' Mani hosting charity gig for hospital after wife's cancer diagnosis

The Stone Roses' Mani and his wife Imelda are running a fundraiser after the latter was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer.

All money raised from the 'This Is The One' event, a charity concert being held at The Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester on November 18, will go towards the work of The Christie Hospital and The Stockport Charitable Trust.

As well as musical performances, there will be a special raffle of "unique memorabilia”.

In a statement, 59-year-old bassist Mani - whose real name is Gary Mounfield - said: “When life deals you a pair of twos, you must get your game face on! The past two years since my wife’s diagnosis have been brutal in so many ways, but it’s also opened our eyes to so many things.

“This disease needs to be eradicated – we feel duty bound to do our bit to achieve this. So everybody, get on board, dig deep, help out, we will win!”

Imelda, who was diagnosed in November 2020 and received treatment at The Christie, added: “Both charities have supported me through my journey. Cancer affects not just the person who has it, but everyone around them, and I hope that by investing in some more research, we can help alleviate some of the devastation caused to families.”

Earlier this year, former Oasis guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs received treatment at The Christie after being diagnosed with tonsil cancer in April.

The 57-year-old rocker completed 30 rounds of radiotherapy and two chemotherapy sessions.

Praising the staff at the hospital, he said: "I can't thank the team who supported and treated me at The Christie enough. Doctors, Radiographers, dieticians, speech and language.

"You all really made it so much easier, I'll forever look back at what you all do with a hand on my heart. Thank massively. (sic)"