Olivia Rodrigo to induct Alanis Morissette into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Alanis Morissette is set to be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame by Olivia Rodrigo.

The 'Ironic' hitmaker is being honoured alongside the likes of Bryan Adams, Jim Vallance, David Foster, and Daniel Lavoie at the ceremony on September 24 at Toronto’s Massey Hall.

Olivia, who duetted with Alanis on her 1995 hit 'You Oughta Know' at her concert in Los Angeles in May, was inspired to become a singer and songwriter after hearing her idol's hit 'Perfect' from her seminal LP 'Jagged Little Pill'.

The 19-year-old pop star said: “I remember hearing Alanis for the first time when I was about 13.

“I was in the car with my parents when 'Jagged Little Pill' came on. I heard 'Perfect,’ I was like, ‘Oh, my God… You can write songs like that?’ I just looked at music and songwriting in a completely different way.”

The pair have had similar career trajectories, starting off as child actors.

Olivia got her big break on the Disney show ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’, while Alanis shot to fame on ‘You Can’t Do That', a Canadian comedy show on CTV.

Alanis’ 1991 debut album was the self-titled ‘Alanis’, while Olivia’s ‘Sour’ came out last year.

The two artists interviewed each other for Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians series last year, with social media among the topics.

Alanis said: “People ask me what I think of Instagram and everything, and I just think it’s like a storefront in New York at Christmastime. It’s presentational."

Olivia said: “It’s just hard for me because I had my first Instagram when I was 12 years old. So I completely had all of my adolescence in front of people, and I think it’s hard to differentiate who you are as a person versus who you are as a person on Instagram.”

Alanis - who has 10 albums under her belt - also had some advice for her fellow singer.

She said: “My dad told me when I was really young - I think I was maybe seven - he said, 'Sweetheart, there’s three ways people will perceive you in the world: They’re going to love you and you can do no wrong, they’re going to hate you and you can do no right, or they just won’t give a s***. It’s going to be one of those three, so enjoy!'"