Drake shuts down retirement rumours

Drake has reassured fans he is not considering retirement anytime soon.

While speaking to Nicki Minaj on the debut episode of her Queen Radio show, the Way 2 Sexy rapper insisted he has no desire to slow down following the release of his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind.

"I'm not at that point where I even consider that being an option," Drake told Nicki, reports Complex. "One of the best feelings I have in my life is completing a song or project. And by the way, those things are painful as well. A lot of nerves, a lot of confidence wavering. But I feel like I'm reaching a new level of fun.

"I've reached a new level of comfortability where I want to try things. Like this last album, I put out something I wanted to do to challenge myself."

Honestly, Nevermind has been described as a dance record, and features house and Baltimore club influences.

The album, which dropped in June, also included a guest appearance from 21 Savage and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.